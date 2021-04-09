DMX's Death Mourned by Hip-Hop Fans

DMX has died, after suffering a heart attack and being hospitalized for a week, and the Grammy-nominated rapper's death has hip-hop fan mourning. DMX was rushed to the hospital on Friday, April 2. It was reported that he had experienced a heart attack brought on by an alleged overdose. The following day, it was confirmed by DMX's attorney, Murray Richman, that the rapper was placed on life support.

Later in the day, Richman released a statement saying that DMX — real name Earl Simmons — had been taken off life-support and was breathing on his own, but that information turned out to be inaccurate. On Sunday, April 4, DMX's manager Nakia Walker issued a statement telling The NY Times that DMX was in a "vegetative state" and had suffered "lung and brain failure." DMX's family also issued a statement at the time, as published by PEOPLE, saying, "We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges."

On Thursday night, rumors swirled that DMX had passed away, but those rumors were quickly squashed. Now, it has been confirmed that DMX has died, and the rapper's fans are taking to social media to mourn his loss. Scroll down to see what they are saying.