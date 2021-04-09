DMX's Death Mourned by Hip-Hop Fans
DMX has died, after suffering a heart attack and being hospitalized for a week, and the Grammy-nominated rapper's death has hip-hop fan mourning. DMX was rushed to the hospital on Friday, April 2. It was reported that he had experienced a heart attack brought on by an alleged overdose. The following day, it was confirmed by DMX's attorney, Murray Richman, that the rapper was placed on life support.
Later in the day, Richman released a statement saying that DMX — real name Earl Simmons — had been taken off life-support and was breathing on his own, but that information turned out to be inaccurate. On Sunday, April 4, DMX's manager Nakia Walker issued a statement telling The NY Times that DMX was in a "vegetative state" and had suffered "lung and brain failure." DMX's family also issued a statement at the time, as published by PEOPLE, saying, "We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges."
On Thursday night, rumors swirled that DMX had passed away, but those rumors were quickly squashed. Now, it has been confirmed that DMX has died, and the rapper's fans are taking to social media to mourn his loss. Scroll down to see what they are saying.
RIP DMX you left an amazing mark on this world. You won't be forgotten 🖤 pic.twitter.com/in2nNrTMx9— JFox (@jfox310) April 9, 2021
"It’s now officially confirmed that DMX has passed away," one fan tweeted. "Rest In Peace to an all time great, an icon in the genre and an unforgettable legacy."prevnext
The one jewel I can take from DMX is to be yourself unapologetically. This man gave us his soul on wax everytime. Fly High X 🕊 pic.twitter.com/f9DAiWY4Sy— Madison Jay ✨Wake County's Finest (@themadisonjay) April 9, 2021
"Rest in paradise DMX. You will forever be a legend," another fan wrote.prevnext
prevnext
Rest In Peace DMX 🙏🏽. A true artist and trailblazer of his kind. We pray you rest peacefully King. https://t.co/VpsQoN0snp— Dad (@Crwn_T) April 9, 2021
prevnext
DMX💔
May his soul rest in eternal peace🕊🙏🏾— Precious🦉✨ (@ovo_hanna24) April 9, 2021
prevnext
I’m not the biggest Rap and Hip Hop guy, but DMX always took me back to my days in retail working in record stores. RIP X, peace and healing to his family and friends.— Darrell Queen (@wylde4canes) April 9, 2021
prevnext
R.I.P DMX☹️☹️this is so sad I really had faith that he would make it but I guess the lord had other plans at least he is no longer suffering— Layla 🦋 (@glamsquadhippie) April 9, 2021
prev
Rest in Power DMX. I remember my school bus would have the radio on and his songs played all the time in the 90s— Nikki💀Zombie Queen 👑💋 (@NickyWhat) April 9, 2021