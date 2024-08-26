DJ Found Dead in River: Family Confirms Death of Viral Djdredd

Viral Djdredd, a beloved DJ from Louisiana, has died, according to KSLA. While details around his death are unclear, passersby spotted Viral Djdredd's body in the Red River on Wednesday, and authorities found the body the following day.

While initial reports did not name the man, unnamed family members confirmed he was Viral Djdredd, whose real name is Dominique Washington. KSLA's report says the jet ski riders spotted the 38-year-old DJ's body at 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Authorities ultimately found his remains near the Louisiana Boardwalk on Wednesday, which is in Bossier City.

Many details — such as time/date of death, cause of death, and location of death — are not known, though authorities do not believe the manner of death involves foul play. An investigation is underway.

New Beginnings Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church, located in Shreveport, issued a statement on Viral Djdredd's death via Facebook (h/t The Shreveport-Bossier Advocate). "It is with a heavy heart that we come to you this morning. We sadly announce the passing of our own Dominique Washington," the statement read. "We ask that you please lift up Sister Lisa Williams and her family in prayer as well as the Washington family. We offer our sincerest condolences in this time. We are better together."

The passing of Viral Djdredd follows several concerning DJ deaths that occurred this year around the globe. DJ Mr. Cool was beaten to death in June, Liara Tsai was allegedly killed by her ex in June, Dippo died in a May bar shooting, and Sean Lalla was found dead in a Caribbean Airbnb back in February.