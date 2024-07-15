DJ Mr. Cool Beaten to Death by Roommate Over Fridge Dispute

The beloved DJ succumbed to his injuries at a hospital nearly two weeks after the attack, with police saying that his alleged killer is still on the run.

Beloved New York City-based DJ Mr. Cool was fatally beaten in his Bronx home. The DJ, real name Mark Gocul, died of blunt force trauma at a hospital on Saturday, July 6, two weeks after his roommate, Robert Hector, allegedly punched and kicked him in the face numerous times after Gocul reportedly took something out of his housemate's fridge, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

The alleged assault took place at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 23 after Gocul "apparently took something out of [the killer's] refrigerator," Kenny said, per the New York Post. Hector, who claimed Gocul was "touching his s-," reportedly attacked the DJ.

The incident was not reported until later that day when Gocul, who endure "multiple punches and kicks to the head and face," went to Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital for treatment. When doctors discovered the extent of his injuries – several orbital fractures, a brain bleed, and brain swelling – he was transferred to Westchester County Medical Center, where cops met him at around 5 p.m.

"He was injured so severely [that] at one point, he goes into cardiac arrest. His cause of death is blunt force trauma," Kenny shared, adding that Gocul died of his injuries on July 6. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Hector, Gocul's 34-year-old housemate, has been identified by police as the beloved DJ's alleged killer. Hector reportedly has a lengthy history with police and previously faced attempted murder charges stemming from a hammer attack in 2015. He also spent time behind bars in relation to a number of robberies and burglaries, most recently serving a two-year sentence for attempted robbery in 2020. His parole ended last year, officials said, per the New York Daily News. He has not been apprehended as of the most recent update.

Gocul was a popular local DJ in the Bronx remembered asDJ Mr. Cool Beaten to Death by Roommate Over Fridge Dispute "a "staple in the uptown music industry" and "the coolest dude" by friends and neighbors. Gocul's friend John Clarke said Gocul "was a good person. Never no argument with people, none of that... He was a very calm person. He loved his music. He was a good friend. He was a real good friend." Paulette McCoy, another friend, described Gocul as "always gracious. Always a nice person."

Anyone with information regarding Hector's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.