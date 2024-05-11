DJ Dippo Dies in Bar Shooting

An upsetting murder occurred in Jamaica, with a beloved DJ gunned down in public. Dippo, a DJ and father to four children, has died as the result of a bar shooting in Mandeville, Manchester, according to The Jamaica Observer and IRIE FM. He was 31.

Per reports, multiple armed men enter the bar just before 8 p.m. local time. Reports conflict on how the altercation played out. The Jamaica Observer simply reports "the facility was shot up by gunmen," but IRIE FM gets more specific. The radio station claims Dippo, whose real name is Davian Anderson, "was approached by armed men who opened gunfire at him," indicating the shooters targeted him.

An unnamed woman, age 36, was wounded in the shooting, as well. She was hospitalized as a result of the attack. It's unclear if she was with Dippo at the bar or if she was just an unrelated customer caught in the crossfire.

Dippo's dad, Peter Anderson, spoke out to the print outlet in reaction to his son's death.

"Mi cry, a suh it go, him gone already but not forgotten," Peter said. "He has his three kids here and the mother came for them on Sunday, so I said I wasn't going to bother with any rice and peas, so I just fried two pieces of breadfruit and then lied down. When I got up in the night, two men called me and said Dippo got shot."

He added, "A mi nice son. Him and him babymother broke up and I have the three kids here with me. I look about them myself. I know he works and I work, too, so if him inna anything, I don't know. He dead lef the three kids here, ages 10, 6, and 4,"