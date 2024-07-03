DJ's Body Discovered in Crashed Car: Police Say Liara Tsai's Ex Murdered Her

Tsai had lived in Iowa City before moving to the Twin Cities in May 2024.

Liara Tsai, a 35-year-old transgender woman and DJ, has been found dead in a brutal crime that has devastated the Minneapolis electronic music scene. The case, which began with a seemingly routine car crash in Olmsted County, Minnesota, has rapidly evolved into a complex murder investigation spanning multiple jurisdictions.

On the morning of June 22, 2024, Olmsted County sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near the Eyota exit. Upon arrival, the driver of the crashed Chevrolet Sonic, later identified as 32-year-old Margot Lewis of North Liberty, Iowa, was found seated in a lawn chair in the median, while bystanders alerted deputies to a potentially injured or deceased person still inside the vehicle.

As deputies approached the car, they discovered, wrapped in bedding, a futon mattress, and a tarp, the body of Liara Tsai, according to BringMeTheNews.com. It was immediately apparent that Tsai's death was not a result of the crash. An autopsy would later reveal that she had succumbed to multiple sharp-force injuries, including a significant wound to her neck in the area of the carotid artery.

The investigation quickly expanded beyond the crash site. Minneapolis police, acting on information from Olmsted County officials, conducted a welfare check at Tsai's residence in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood. What they found there painted a grim picture of the events leading up to Tsai's death, reported the outlet. The apartment bore signs of violence, with blood-soaked bedding and a bloody plastic and metal object discovered on the bed. Investigators also noted the absence of a knife from the kitchen set, potentially linking it to the wounds inflicted on Tsai.

As details emerged, the relationship between Tsai and Lewis came into focus. Court documents revealed that the two were former romantic partners, with their connection described by one of Tsai's ex-partners as "sordid and emotionally challenging," per the outlet. Evidence suggested that Lewis had flown from Boston to Minneapolis on June 21, with airport surveillance footage capturing Tsai picking up Lewis that evening.

The timeline constructed by investigators indicates that the fatal events likely unfolded in the early hours of June 22. Surveillance video from outside Tsai's apartment shows her car leaving at 4:37 a.m., per The Gazette, with the driver matching Lewis's description and Tsai's dog visible in the passenger seat. Roughly two and a half hours later, the fatal crash occurred on I-90, with the vehicle traveling at an estimated 105 mph when it left the roadway.

Lewis's behavior following the crash has added further complexity to the case. Since her arrest, she has reportedly taken a "vow of silence," communicating only through sign language and refusing to cooperate with investigators. This uncooperative stance escalated to physical resistance when officers attempted to collect evidence, with Lewis allegedly kicking and pushing them.

Initially charged in Olmsted County with interference with a dead body or scene of death, Lewis now faces second-degree murder charges in Hennepin County. The charges include murder with intent (but not premeditated) and murder without intent while committing felony assault. Lewis is currently held on a $1.5 million bond and faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

As the legal process unfolds, the community that Tsai called home is left to grapple with her loss. Her friends and colleagues describe Tsai as a talented artist with a compassionate soul who contributed significantly to Minneapolis during her brief stay.

Saoirse Weiss, a close friend, recalled Tsai's distinctive presence: "It's like you felt this pull because she was so just authentic to her bones." Weiss highlighted Tsai's iconic orange curly hair as a symbol of her power and uniqueness, much like the music she created.

Tsai's relocation to Minneapolis was relatively recent. Originally from Mauston, Wisconsin, she had lived in Iowa City before moving to the Twin Cities in May 2024. Her background included a decade of military service, including time in the U.S. Air Force and a deployment to Afghanistan.

Tsai was known for her improvisational style and emotional depth in the electronic music scene. Dana Kazuko, a friend and fellow DJ, praised Tsai's ability to guide a dance floor through an "emotional journey" without pre-planning her sets. "She was so good at, like, this is hypey, this is exciting, this is happy. She's also good at like, this is sad, or this is a little angry," Kazuko explained to MPR News.

Tsai's impact extended beyond her musical talents. As a transgender woman, she was a passionate advocate for the trans community, often connecting deeply with those exploring their gender identity. Weiss noted Tsai's encouragement of self-reflection and emotional exploration of others.

April Lee, Tsai's partner, shared memories of their time together, to MPR News, highlighting Tsai's love for Chinese dramas and her gift for sharing healing energy. "A lot of people will tell you that Liara changed their life because of how completely real she was, how openly spiritual and how communicative she was," Lee reflected.

Tsai's influence was particularly felt in the Iowa City music scene before her move to Minneapolis. Angelia Word, who had performed with Tsai, told the outlet, "She was one of the only women and trans DJs that were DJing in Iowa, and I feel like people really looked up to that."

The Minneapolis electronic music community has honored Tsai's memory. Private celebrations have been held in Madison, Iowa City, and Minneapolis. Kazuko organized a gathering in Loring Park that drew about 50 people to commemorate Tsai's life and impact.

Plans are underway to celebrate Tsai's artistry and continue her legacy. Kazuko, who was scheduled to perform with Tsai at the Uptown VFW in Minneapolis on July 5, is preparing a special set using Tsai's original music. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Twin Cities Trans Mutual Aid.

The tragedy has sparked discussions about safety and support within the LGBTQ+ community. OutFront Minnesota, an LGBTQ advocacy organization, released a statement mourning Tsai's loss and calling for a full investigation into her death. They emphasized Tsai's role as a "beloved member of the trans community in Minnesota" and her contributions as a DJ, producer, and crisis counselor.

As the case progresses, questions about the circumstances that led to this tragic outcome linger. While some have speculated about potential hate crime motivations, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson stated, per MPR News, that there is currently no indication of anti-trans bias, noting that both the suspect and victim are transgender.

