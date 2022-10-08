Diddy Attempts to Play Peacemaker With Kanye West but Fails

Kanye West, aka Ye, is not taking Diddy's criticism of his "White Lives Matter" T-Shirts lightly. The Bad Boy Records founder aired his grievances in an interview with The Breakfast Club, explaining that while he always supports Ye as a "free thinker," his message is ill-advised and ill-timed. "I understand white lives do matter, but it's not that," Diddy said on Oct. 5. "['Black Lives Matter'] was our slogan. That wasn't our slogan to go share with nobody else … Because right now, we're the ones that are dying, that are incarcerated, that are left in poverty." He added: "You have to be unapologetically black and love your people and love your tribe first." Diddy then followed it up with an Instagram video, doubling down on his sentiments, and Ye fired back, both privately to Diddy and publicly.

Ye took to Instagram, sharing screenshots of text messages between the two. "I didn't like our convo, I'm selling these tees," he said in part in a lengthy text. "Nobody gets in between me and my money. This is my grandfather texting you now." He added, "Never call me with no bulls— like that again unless you ready to green light me cause anybody who got on that tee is me. Out of respect for everything you've meant to me I'll be quiet as Virgil but now I know how I've hurt people I love with threats."

Diddy reportedly texted Ye, "As soon as I land we'll meet face to face!!!" to which the Ye shot back, "N—-, f— you."

"This ain't a game," West wrote in another post. "Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war. Now gone get you some business."

Diddy allegedly wrote in a final message to Ye, "I'm just trying to talk to you as a black man. And I'm talking to you because this is hurting our people. Stop."

Kanye responded once again, "Anything you text, I will post. I love you, and you guys are breaking my heart. I accept your apology in advance."