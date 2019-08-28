Demi Lovato Reveals Why She Skipped the VMAs

Demi Lovato had an exciting reason for skipping the 2019 VMAs. The actress made headlines when she teased an exciting and secret project she was working on Monday, which stopped her from attending the awards show, and it did not take her long to announce the news involves her return to acting.

The singer took to Instagram early Tuesday to share a photo of herself on the set of the final season of Will & Grace. Shortly after posting the photo, news surfaced Lovato will be taking on a new recurring role on the series tied to Erick McCormack’s Will.

“Will & Grace & Demi,” the singer wrote along with a photo of herself, script in hand, rehearsing for another scene on the NBC reboot series.

“It’s making me SO HAPPY,” Lovato said of the guest spot on her Instagram Story ahead of the news. “I’m having SO MUCH FUN and I can’t stop laughing.”

“I just hate awards shows,” she added.

The guest stint on the NBC series is not the only acting role Lovato has taken on lately. The actress was announced to join the cast of Will Ferrell’s upcoming comedy Eurovision. The film also stars Rachel McAdams and follows Icelandic musicians Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir as they embark in the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent their country in the iconic singing competition.

Lovato’s casting news come a month since NBC announced Will & Grace would be wrapping up its reboot with Season 3.

“We think of the Will and Grace reboot episodes the way Karen Walker thinks of martinis – 51 is not enough, 53 is too many. That is why, after consulting with the cast, we all have decided this will be the final season of Will and Grace,” creators Max Mutchnick, David Kohan and exec producer/director Jimmy Burrows said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “In 2016, Bob Greenblatt came to us with the idea of doing a 10-episode reboot of Will and Grace. They say you can’t go home again, but we did. And now, three seasons and 52 episodes later, we’re even more proud of something we never thought we’d get a chance to do again. We have had a once-in-a-lifetime experience twice. And for that, we owe a double debt of gratitude to NBC, this show’s supportive and caring home since day one.”

“When NBC had the opportunity to reconnect this amazing cast and creative team, we jumped at the chance. The impact and legacy of Will and Grace simply can’t be overstated, both as a true game-changer in the portrayal of the LGBTQ community and as one of the finest comedies in television history,” NBC Entertainment co-chairmen George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy said in a statement. “A huge thank you to [creators] Max [Mutchnick], David [Kohan], Jimmy [Burrows] and a cast that is second to none for their brilliance over an incredible run.”

The show stars McCormack. Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullaly. The actresses made headlines earlier this month when they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Will & Grace will return for its final season in 2020 on NBC.