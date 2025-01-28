Danity Kane’s D. Woods Details Allegations Against Diddy

D. Woods, former member of the Bad Boy platinum selling girl group Danity Kane, is breaking her silence about the alleged verbal abuse and predatory behavior she says she experienced at the hands of disgraced hip hop mogul, Sean “Diddy” Combs. Millions watched her journey from Atlanta to Hollywood when she made the group, recorded albums, and toured with the recording breaking girl group on MTV’s Making the Band. She was fired from the group after two albums amid a tense group meeting with Diddy after he fired Aubrey O’Day, whom she called a problem child. But according to D. Woods, Diddy was the real problem.

In an interview with Good Morning America, she spoke about her decision to speak out in the latest docuseries about Diddy’s downfall as he sits in a federal prison awaiting trial for sex trafficking and racketeering.

“I would say that this moment now is a time where I feel like my experience, my truth will really be heard and actually considered and believed,” she explained regarding why she’s speaking out now. “You know, he is looked at as a hero of our community, and myself included, I looked up to him too,” she said. “So a lot of people don’t want to believe that their hero can be this other person.”

She alleges Diddy cultivated an abusive and uncomfortable work environment. Viewers watched as Diddy criticized her appearance for being curvier than the other group members. But she says it was much harder behind the scenes, admitting she never wanted to be alone with him.

“He did it in different ways with all of us, you know, picking and prodding and just a way to chip and knock away, but then praise you,” she said of Diddy. D. Woods also tells her story on The Fall of Diddy, airing Jan. 27, on Investigation Discovery and streaming on Max.

In light of the documentary, Combs’ attorneys responded with a statement to GMA, saying in part, “The producers failed to provide sufficient time or details for his representatives to address unsubstantiated claims, many from unidentified participants whose allegations lack context. By withholding this information, they made it impossible for Mr. Combs to present facts to counter these fabricated accusations.”

“He has full confidence in the facts and the judicial process, where the truth will prevail: the accusations against him are pure fiction,” the statement continued.