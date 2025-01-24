Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Files $50 Million Defamation Lawsuit

Sean “Diddy” Combs recently filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against one of his accusers. PEOPLE reports that he is suing Courtney Burgess, his attorney Ariel Mitchell and Nextstar Media Group, the parent company of television network NewsNation.

Diddy claims the defendants deliberately lied and exaggerated false claims about him for financial gain. He’s suing NewsNation for broadcasting the allegations without conducting research or having his team involved. As a result, Diddy says he’s been damaged economically and his reputation took a hit. He also said the ordeal tainted his right to a fair trial with an impartial jury. Diddy denies the allegations.

Burgess has made his grievances public, claiming he has video footage in his possession of Diddy that “involved in the sexual assault of celebrities and minors.” Said tapes were also mentioned in the broadcast interview. Diddy says the tapes don’t exist.

Burgess also allegedly claimed that Kim Porter, Diddy’s late ex and mother of four of his children, gave him a copy of her memoir as well as videos that show Diddy “sexually assaulting inebriated celebrities and minors.” Diddy however says he’s never met Burgess.

Diddy named Mitchell in the lawsuit, noting that the lawyer filed multiple lawsuits against him, including one on behalf of an adult entertainer who alleged she had been sex trafficked by Combs. Mitchell also appeared in Peacock’s Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy documentary. In the documentary, she describes Diddy as “a man who has done awful things to hundreds, maybe thousands of people.” But, Mitchell is standing by her clients.

“This is just a pathetic ploy to silence victims and people who stand up for victims. Diddy has time to sue but refuses to accept service for the lawsuits already filed against him,” Mitchell told PEOPLE in a statement. “I look forward to countersuing and ensuring the court punishes not only Diddy but also his lawyers who filed this pathetic lawsuit for this frivolous and meritless filing.”