Chance the Rapper Is Getting Divorced

After five years of marriage and two daughters, The Voice coach Chance the Rapper announced that he and his wife – influencer, entrepreneur, and former model Kirsten Corley – are going their separate ways. In a joint Instagram statement, the couple wrote: "After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways. We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. The two reportedly began dating in 2013 and wed in 2019.

Last year,a video clip of Chance dancing a little too close to another woman circulated on social media. Kristen posted cryptic messages to her social media in the aftermath. The videos in question were taken while Chance was celebrating Carnival in Jamaica.

"Chance the Rapper and his Wife Kristen are getting divorced. Do you guys think it has anything to do with that video from the Jamaican carnival when he was enjoying himself?" X user @MarthaYaounde wrote with the accompanying clip. When the clip initially surfaced, Chance received a ton of backlash.

According to Vanity Fair, Chance first met Kristen long before they began dating. They actually met in 2003 at an office party when he was just nine years old. He shared the story of their first meeting on X, formerly Twitter.

"I was probably playing a Gameboy in a corner or eating candy, initially unimpressed by my surroundings," he wrote of the night, but then something caught his attention. "[Three girls] all a little bit older than me," lip-synced and danced to Destiny's Child's "Independent Women, Part 1," "conquering this choreography and mastering the art of lip-syncing in a way even the most professional performers have yet to accomplish." One of the girls was his future wife, who he described as "the prettiest girl I've ever seen in my almost-a-decade of life on earth. And I promise I can feel how I felt as I type this. I felt that shit lol."