Cardi B Honors Takeoff Following Accused Killer's Indictment

Cardi B shared a new tribute to Takeoff this weekend, following the indictment of the Migos rapper's accused killer. Takeoff was fatally shot outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1, 2022. Cardi B is married to Takeoff's cousin, Offset, who is also a member of Migos. She also collaborated with Takeoff on the hit single "Motorsport."

The "Up" rapper shared a photo of Takeoff on her Instagram Story, reports Rolling Stone. "Protect your brothers and your family. I know you see the tears I know you see them looking at the sky asking why," Cardi captioned the photo. "What a beautiful soul to take."

Patrick Clark was indicted on murder charges by a Harris County, Texas grand jury in the shooting death of Takeoff on May 25. Clark was arrested during a traffic stop on Dec. 1. His bond was initially set at $2 million, but it was later reduced to $1 million. He posted bond on Jan. 4 and was released from custody. Investigators say that video evidence shows Clark was the only person in a position to fire the weapon that took Takeoff's life. Takeoff was shot in the back and the head. His uncle Quavo, who is also a member of Migos, was at the bowling alley at the time of the shooting as well. Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was 28.

In January, Cardi revealed that she was with Offset when they learned of Takeoff's death. They planned to go to a Halloween party hours earlier but decided to stay home after their daughter Kulture threw up on her costume. They fell asleep but were awoken when their phones began ringing. "Offset picked up the phone, and he's just like, 'No!' He's screaming and screaming, 'No, no, no!' And I'm like 'What's going on?' And he was like, 'Takeoff is dead,'" Cardi said on Jason Lee's podcast.

Cardi's first response was to smack Offset and told him not to say that. "He's just screaming and just throwing things, throwing up, running all over. I was just so scared, I was just crying so much," she recalled. Cardi later told Lee that it was a "sensitive time" in their house after Takeoff's death. "Everything was so triggering, like every little bad thing and every little this, every little whatever the crap, to me was just so triggering," she said. "It was a lot."

Earlier this month, Offset told Variety it was still difficult to talk about Takeoff's death. "Talking about all this s- is hard," Offset said. "That's why I don't, to be honest. That s— hurts. Like, it's gonna put me in a mood, and I don't want to get in that mood. Some things I don't never tell nobody. He's not here. That s— feels fake, bro... I get through my day thinking it's fake. And I don't say nothing to nobody about it." Offset also got a giant tattoo of Takeoff's face on his back.