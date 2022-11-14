Cardi B Breaks Her Silence Over Takeoff's Death

Takeoff's friends and family honored his life on Friday night with a memorial service that was held in Atlanta. Shortly after the event, Cardi B, who is married to Migos rapper Offset, took to Instagram to pay tribute to Takeoff, as Yahoo noted. The late rapper, who was born Kirsnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed on Nov. 1 at a bowling alley in Houston.

Cardi posted a slideshow of videos of Takeoff, who was Offset's cousin and the nephew of fellow Migos rapper Quavo. She captioned the post with a lengthy and emotional message about Takeoff's "untimely passing." Her caption began, "Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us."

"This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable," Cardi continued. "The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset ,Quavo and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss. I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they're watching them and they're okay and happy…send your mom some of those." The "Up" rapper went on to write that it "hurts" to listen to Migos' music now and that the world "will never be the same again" because of Takeoff's death.

"It hurts because I know it will never be the same again — but I know your bros and y'all fans will make sure the world never forgets the impact you made," Cardi wrote. "I will remember your remarkable talent and your dope ass personality. I pray that you are at peace and in paradise because you deserve every bit of it. I know God opened the heavenly gates for you with a warm embrace. Rest in power TakeOff. I will also love you 4L & after."

In addition to Cardi, Offset, and Quavo, musicians including Drake and Justin Bieber gathered in Atlanta to honor Takeoff. The late rapper was reportedly with Quavo at the time of his death. Authorities have stated that Takeoff and Quavo were playing dice when a shooting broke out at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston. Takeoff was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. He was 28 years old.