Cardi B Gives Sad Update on Husband Offset Following Takeoff's Death

Cardi B is sharing a candid look into her family's grieving process as her husband Offset continues to struggle following the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff. The "I LIke It" rapper took to Twitter with a since-deleted voice note sharing how she and her husband were handling the loss of their family member, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, after he was fatally shot on Nov. 1.

"We living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy," Cardi said. "I feel like if I talk about the incident so desensitized, I feel like if we talk about how we really feel or what motherf—ers really been going through, y'all will start saying, 'Oh, sympathy.' And we don't want no sympathy. We ain't no charity case. But no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy."

The rapper continued that she's not "in the mood" to be "playing around" online with people on the internet who are "trying to be funny to get clout," noting just how hard grieving her family's loss has been. "Trying to make [Offset] crack a smile, seeing him randomly cry, see him trying to distract his mind completely, schedules been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything that he's been going through these past couple of weeks," Cardi said.

It's almost been a month since Takeoff was shot and killed at the age of 28 outside of a downtown Houston bowling alley. On Nov. 11, the MC was honored at the State Farm Arena during a Celebration of Life, with uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo joining other family members as a pallbearer. Four days later, Offset took to Instagram to share his emotions after having attended the event with his wife.

Offset said that news of Takeoff's death didn't "feel like reality," continuing, "I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one last time. Perform one last time. I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled."

Cardi also opened up about the loss on her Instagram at the time. "The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset, Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss," she wrote. "I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they're watching them and they're OK and happy...send your mom some of those."