BTS' Jungkook Confirms Military Enlistment Date

Jungkook posted a letter on Weverse! pic.twitter.com/XQoXtg1Rn3 — Golden JK Universe (@GoldenJKUnivers) November 22, 2023

BTS' Jungkook announced in a message to fans on his Weverse page Wednesday that he will start serving in the military next month. "I am beginning a new journey in December and will be temporarily leaving your side to fulfill my military duty," Jungkook wrote in an open letter on the fan community platform, per Korea Joongang Daily.

"A part of my heart feels heavy to share this news, while another part of my heart warms to think back on the precious memories I had with ARMY," he continued, referring to the band's official fan club named ARMY. Every moment of life that I shared with you had been the brightest moment of my life. ARMY's laughter, support, and love have led me here to where I am now. Thank you so much for taking this road with me."

On Nov. 22, the K-pop group's music agency, BigHit Music, announced that four members of the group, Jungkook, RM, V, and Jimin, began the process of fulfilling their duties in the armed forces, following in the footsteps of the group's three other members, Jin, J-Hope, and Suga, who have already started their military service.

"I do feel cautious about asking you to wait while I serve," Jungkook said. "A year and six months is a long time, so I will not say anything selfish, but I only promise you that I will take the stage again when I'm back – where I always was, but grown up even more."

"I will miss you in the deepest of my hearts until the day we meet again and share our stories," he added. "Stay healthy and stay safe. I love you."

BigHit Music said Wednesday, "We would like to inform the fans, who have always loved and supported BTS, that members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have began the procedure to fulfill their military duties."

"We ask for your unwavering love and support until RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook finish their duties and return healthily. The company also promises to provide them with all the support and affection we can give them."

Every non-disabled young man in South Korea is required to serve around one and a half years in the military unless he is found unfit to serve. As was the case for BTS member Jin, the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has the power to request to postpone the service of certain individuals until they reach the age of 30.

Previously, BigHit Music announced that members of BTS intended to enlist in the military on Oct. 17. The oldest member, Jin, started his service on Dec. 13 after withdrawing his postponement request at the end of October. On April 18, J-Hope began his tenure, followed by Suga on Sept. 22.

Separate enlistment dates will be announced for each of the four members. As with Jin, who started his duties less than two months after commencing preparatory procedures in October, the other three members could start as early as next month alongside Jungkook.

BigHit Music's parent company, HYBE, aims to have all members back together by 2025. The seven members of BTS renewed their exclusive contracts with HYBE in September to "stay together in 2025 and beyond." "We will inform you of any follow-up information as soon as it's decided," the agency said.