BTS' Suga Reveals Intent to Begin Military Service

K-pop superstar Suga has become the third member of BTS to begin South Korea's compulsory military service following his debut solo tour earlier this year. "We would like to inform our fans that SUGA has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement," Big Hit Music said in a statement. "We ask you for your continued love and support for SUGA until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist." The announcement followed the Korean rapper/singer/songwriter's end of the third leg of his Agust D tour dedicated to supporting his debut album D-Day. The three-day tour ended with three shows at Seoul's KSPO Dome from Aug. 4 to 6.

After his set, Suga took to Weverse Live to share a heartfelt message with fans. "I came to say hi after my last concert," he said. In response to a fan's inquiry, the "Haegeum" performer showed off his tattoo but then got emotional about the tour. "I think I had a fun tour the last couple of months. I really don't cry," he said before reminiscing about BTS' journey. "Those past 10 years went by like a film. I started crying from then." Suga appeared to hint at delaying his upcoming military service but did not directly address it. "I think it's a lie if I say 'soon,'" he told fans. "Let's see each other in 2025, OK? Please wait a little bit. 2025. See you then!" The law in South Korea requires that all men who are able-bodied and between the ages of 18 and 28 perform 18 to 21 months of military service under a conscription system designed to deter aggression from North Korea. In accordance with the law, athletes, classical and traditional musicians, ballet, and other dancers who have won top prizes in particular competitions and enhanced national prestige receive special exemptions from the law.

This is not the case with K-pop stars and other entertainers. The members of BTS, however, delayed their service until age 30 in 2020 following a revision of the Military Service Act by the South Korean National Assembly, allowing K-pop stars to defer their enlistment until they are 30 years old. It was a matter of hot public debate in the year 2022 as to whether or not BTS members should be granted an exemption from their mandatory military service until the group's management agency announced in October that all seven members would fulfill their requirements. After revoking his request to delay his conscription, BTS's eldest member, Jin, enlisted at age 30 in December 2022, followed by J-Hope last April.