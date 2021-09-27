Britney Spears Latest Court Filing Makes Strong Claims Against Father Jamie Over Surveillance Allegations

After the New York Times reported that Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears hired a security firm that allegedly kept track of the pop star’s communications, Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart filed new court documents Monday suggesting that Jamie and the conservators may have committed a crime. In the New York Times Presents documentary “Controlling Britney Spears,” former Black Box Security employee Alex Vlasov claimed there were hundreds of hours of recordings of Spears’ communication. Vlasov claimed the company even bugged Spears’ bedroom.

According to Rosengart, some of the communication recorded may have violated the attorney-client privilege, according to the documents obtained by TMZ. Rosengart also pointed out that California is a two-party state, so all parties must approve the recording of conversations before the recording begins. It was “even more shocking” that Jamie and his “cohorts” secretly “captured audio recordings from Britney’s bedroom, including private communications with her children,” Rosengart wrote.

“Unauthorized recording or monitoring of Britney’s private communications … represent an unconscionable and disgraceful violation of her privacy rights and a striking example of the deprivation of her civil liberties,” Rosengart said in a separate statement to Page Six Monday. “Placing a listening device in Britney’s bedroom would be particularly horrifying and corroborates so much of her compelling, poignant testimony. Mr. Spears has crossed unfathomable lines.”

The latest allegations mean Jamie will be “focused” on defending his “own interests, not his daughter‘s (yet again),” Rosengart noted in his filing. He noted that the surveillance allegations join his list of reasons for removing Jamie as a conservator on Sept. 29, the next court hearing in the case. Rosengart has also insisted that Jamie’s removal not stop potential investigations into his handling of the conservatorship.

“Even assuming Mr. Spears were to invoke the Fifth Amendment at his deposition, there are questions he still would be required to answer, which would inform the Court’s decisions on these accounting and financial issues at an evidentiary hearing in the future,” Rosengart wrote. “Relatedly, the mere invocation of the Fifth Amendment would be highly illuminating and would also permit the Court or jury to draw an adverse inference based upon that invocation.”

Jamie has been Spears’ conservator since 2008. On Sept. 7, he surprisingly asked the court to consider terminating the conservatorship, but he has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. His team has not responded to the latest court filing, and Jamie declined to answer questions for the Times‘ new documentary. “All of his actions were well within the parameters of the authority conferred upon him by the court,” his attorney told the Times. “His actions were done with the knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney, and/or the court. Jamie’s record as conservator – and the court’s approval of his actions – speak for themselves.”