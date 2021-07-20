Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Shares Optimistic Health Update Amid Cancer Treatment

✖

Mark Hoppus has an optimistic update for fans as he undergoes chemotherapy amid his Stage 4 cancer diagnosis. The former Blink-182 frontman shared a progress report Monday on Twitter, saying that the treatment was "working," despite still having months of chemo to go. "Scans indicate that the chemo is working!" Hoppus wrote, calling the latest results the "best possible news."

The musician admitted he's feeling sick after last week's round of chemotherapy but happy the cancer is responding. "I'm grateful and confused and also sick from last week's chemo," he continued. "But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of people around me are destroying this cancer. Just gonna keep fighting."

The longtime bandmate of Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker first announced his diagnosis on social media last month, sharing, "For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this."

In an online Q&A earlier this month, Hoppus revealed he had diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, the same blood-related cancer his mother was also treated for and from which she recovered. He explained that his ability and energy levels vary by day at this point, saying at the time that a walk he had gone for earlier that day was the first time he left his house "in like five days."

The latest round of chemotherapy had been less misery-inducing than the last, he added. "This round of chemo, I wasn't totally stuck on the couch, miserable," Hoppus said. "I've actually watched movies and walked around and cleaned the house and hung out with my dogs." In the past, the bassist said treatment left him feeling like "a poisoned electrified zombie leaning up against an electric fence."

Because of the cancer and treatment, Hoppus is being mindful of his immunocompromised status. "I wanted to go to the Dodgers game last night. I can't. I want to go hang out with friends and go to a restaurant. I can't," he said. "My white blood cell count is way too low for me to go out so I am stuck trying to get better. That's alright, I'll take it."