Blink-182's Mark Hoppus is Open and Honest About Cancer Diagnosis in Twitch Stream

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus revealed new details about his cancer diagnosis during a Twitch livestream this week. Hoppus was diagnosed with stage 4 lymphoma, and so far he has been open and earnest in documenting his condition and his treatment on social media. He provided more detail than ever on Twitch, and a video of the stream was captured by fans and re-uploaded on YouTube.

"My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Stage 4-A, which means, as I understand it, it's entered four different parts of my body," Hoppus explained in the chat. "I don't know how exactly they determine the four-part of it, but it's entered enough parts of my body that I'm Stage 4, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I'm Stage 4-A."

Hoppus has been undergoing chemotherapy treatments — as he has already explained on Twitter — and in the livestream he revealed that he had a doctor's appointment the next day. He said that he and the doctor would try to determine whether the treatment was working and what could be adjusted.

"Ideally, I go in tomorrow and they say 'Congratulations, your chemotherapy has worked and you're all done and you'll never have to think about this cancer again for the rest of your life,'" Hoppus joked. He maintained a generally positive tone and outlook, saying: "We're beating this cancer, it's just a matter of time."

Hoppus first revealed his cancer diagnosis in June, announcing that he had found out about it himself in April. Fans have championed the bassist and singer every step of the way, delighting in his optimism and energetic posts. His former bandmates Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge both shared messages of support as well.

I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now. And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. 👊🏼#WeHaveHisBack — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) June 24, 2021

"Mark is my brother and I love and support him," Barker told E! News when asked about Hoppus. "I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can't wait for us to play together again soon."

DeLonge added on Twitter: "I too, have been aware of @[Mark Hoppus'] cancer diagnosis for [a] while now. And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart."

Other cancer survivors are applauding Hoppus for his mindset, and for his frank posts online which help others by showing solidarity. They hope that high profile cases like this can combat the stigma which persists around long-term illness to this day.