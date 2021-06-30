Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Shares Chemotherapy Treatment Update Amid Cancer Battle

✖

Mark Hoppus is updating fans on his cancer treatment. Just a week after the 49-year-old Blink-182 vocalist and bassist revealed his cancer diagnosis, Hoppus provided a health update during an almost 45-minute Blinko stream on Twitch, telling fans that he is feeling "much better than yesterday" amid his treatment.

Starting the game by answering a few fan questions, Hoppus detailed the toll his chemotherapy treatments are taking, admitting that some days are better than others. Asked how he was feeling on that particular day, the musician explained, "I feel much better than yesterday. Yesterday was hellish for me. I woke up feeling better." He went on to reveal that his nausea had improved enough for him "a decent breakfast, and I haven't felt like I was going to throw up today" and he also "went for a walk. Hoppus said, "we'll take it as a win." Hoppus said that on the good days "I go do stuff," explaining that he felt well enough to leave his home for the first time in days.

"On good days, I go do stuff. I went on a walk outside today and it was the first time I’d left my house in like… 5 days pretty much," he told listeners. "But this round of chemo I wasn’t totally stuck on the couch, miserable. I’ve actually watched movies and walked around and cleaned the house and hung out with my dogs. I didn’t just feel like a poisoned electrified zombie leaning up against an electric fence like I did the rest, the past couple of rounds."

Hoppus said that due to his cancer treatments, he is unable to go most places. He said, "I wanted to go to the Dodgers game last night, [but] I can't. I want to go hang out with friends and go to a restaurant. I can't." He added that his white blood cell count is "way too low for me to go out so I am stuck trying to get better. [But] that's alright, I'll take it.

The update came after Hoppus announced in a June 23rd statement that he has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer "for the past three months." Hoppus, who did not reveal what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with, said, "it sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this." In the message, he explained that he still has "months of treatment ahead of me," though he said he is "trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future."