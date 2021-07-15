Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Reveals Promising Discovery About Cancer Diagnosis

✖

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus recently announced that he is fighting cancer, and the punk rocker has now revealed a promising discovery about his diagnosis. During a virtual Q&A with fans on YouTube, Hoppus explained that his cancer is "blood-related," rather than "bone-related." The news comes just weeks after Hoppus shared with the world that he has been battling the illness for a few months.

"My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Stage 4-A, which means, as I understand it, it's entered four different parts of my body," 49-year-old Hoppus explained. "I don't know how exactly they determine the four-part of it, but it's entered enough parts of my body that I'm Stage 4, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I'm Stage 4-A." Notably, the beloved bass player went on to share that his mother actually beat the same cancer years ago.

"I've been able to talk with her and bond with her quite a bit. Oddly enough, we have the exact same form of cancer that she had. And she beat it," Hoppus said, then adding that his mom has beat cancer a total of three times. "Twice for breast cancer and one for the same cancer that I have."

According to Healthline, "Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is a type of blood cancer" that is the non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma type. "Out of over 60 types of NHLs, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma is the most common," the site adds. Healthline goes on to report, "Two-thirds of people with DLBCL who are treated can be cured. However, if it’s left untreated, it can lead to death."

Additionally, "Most people with DLBCL are not diagnosed until the later stages. This is because you may not have outward symptoms until later. After diagnosis, your doctor will perform tests to determine the stage of your lymphoma."

Regarding treatment, Healthline states that "several factors" are taken into consideration before determining what the best treatment is for a diagnosed patient. Specifically, a doctor will first determine if the cancer is localized or advanced. "Localized means it hasn’t spread," the site notes. "Advanced is usually when the disease has spread to more than one location in your body."

Finally, Healthline explains, "DLBCL is considered a curable disease when treated as early as possible. The sooner you are diagnosed, the better your outlook will be. The treatments for DLBCL can have serious side effects. Be sure to discuss these before starting your treatment."