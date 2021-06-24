Mark Hoppus' Blink-182 Bandmate Tom Delonge Speaks out About Bassist's Cancer Diagnosis

✖

Tom DeLonge has his Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus' back as he undergoes treatment following his cancer diagnosis. After the bass guitarist and singer, 49, on Wednesday revealed that he has been undergoing chemotherapy for the past three months, DeLonge, who left the band in 2015 but remains friends with Hoppus, took to social media with a message of support.

In a tweet shared shortly after Hoppus updated fans on his health, DeLonge wrote that he has "been aware of [Mark Hoppus'] cancer diagnosis for a while now." The 45-year-old went on to praise his former bandmate’s bravery, writing, "and to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart." He ended his message with a supportive hashtag reading, "We Have His Back."

I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now. And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. 👊🏼#WeHaveHisBack — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) June 24, 2021

On Wednesday, Hoppus shared news of his diagnosis. Although he did not reveal the type of cancer he has, he said he has been undergoing chemotherapy for the past several months. He said, "It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this." According to the musician, he still has "months of treatment ahead of me," though he said he is "trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all." Earlier in the day, he shared, and then deleted, a photo to his Instagram Story showing him sitting in a chair with an IV apparently. He captioned the image, "Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please."

The Blink-182 bandmate's diagnosis led to an outpouring of support from his fellow musicians and celebrities. Along with DeLonge, fellow Blink-182 bandmate Travis Barker sent his support, saying that he is behind Hoppus "every step of the way." Carson Daly, meanwhile, shared a throwback photo from MTV's TRL, writing, "We may not speak every day, but I hold in my heart such incredible memories of a time long ago, when we shared a stage & a mic doing what we both loved so much. You're one of the best people I’ve met in the business & know you will kick the s– out of this & be back rocking in no time."

Blink-182 was formed in 1992. They reached commercial success in 1999 with the release of their album Enema of the State. The band’s latest album, NINE, was released in 2019.