Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Undergoing Medical Test This Week to 'Determine if I Live or Die'

Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus shared more updates on his cancer battle over the weekend, revealing that he will be taking a test that could determine "if I live or die" this week. Hoppus, 49, revealed late last month that he was recently diagnosed with cancer and was starting chemotherapy. On July 4, he shared a photo taken after his most recent chemotherapy treatments.

"Apologies if I’m oversharing but it’s so surreal to think that this week I’ll take a test that may very well determine if I live or die," Hoppus tweeted on July 10. "Thanks to everyone for the positive thoughts and encouragement. I read all your replies and it means the world to me. Thank you." In a follow-up tweet, Hoppus said he already knows chemotherapy and bone marrow transplants are necessary for him to beat cancer. He is still "determined to kick cancer's a— directly in the nuts."

to beat this through chemotherapy or through bone marrow transplants, but either way I’m determined to kick cancer’s ass directly in the nuts. Love to you all. Let’s. Heckin. Go. pic.twitter.com/6ih3AEJq7y — ϻ𝔞Ⓡ𝔨 𝐇𝑜Ƥ𝐩ย𝓼 (@markhoppus) July 11, 2021

Hoppus also shared photos of a "little cancer garden" he is working on. "I put together a little cancer garden in the yard with mutated varieties because I feel connected to them through my own cells’ mutation," he wrote. "I sit here in the morning with them, drinking my coffee, and we’re like, 'Well this is weird.'"

Hoppus revealed he has cancer in a June 23 statement. "For the past three months, I have been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this," Hoppus wrote. "I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all."

On the Fourth of July, Hoppus offered another update, showing he has not lost his sense of humor. He joked with fans about now being bald, asking them where he thinks he should get a hat. "Even though I can’t really go anywhere or see people I’d like a cool guy hat to cover my giant bald head," he wrote. "Any suggestions of brands to check out?"

Hoppus is the last remaining founding member of Blink-182, which began with Tom Delonge and Scott Raynor. The band's current lineup includes Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Matt Skiba. After Hoppus announced his cancer diagnosis, Barker told E! News his bandmate has his full support. "Mark is my brother and I love and support him," Barker said last month. "I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can't wait for us to play together again soon."