Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Shares First Post-Chemotherapy Photo on 4th of July

Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus wished fans a happy Fourth of July on Sunday by sharing his first photo since starting chemotherapy treatment. The musician revealed late last month he was diagnosed with cancer, telling fans he would remain "hopeful and positive." During a Twitch Blinko stream, Hoppus, 49, said he was doing "much better" amid his treatments.

"The Cancer Haver wishes you all a very happy Fourth of July weekend," Hoppus, 49, tweeted on Sunday. In the photo, he sat with a smile and wore a shirt reading, "Los Angeles vs. Everybody." On Monday, he joked about being bald, asking for hat suggestions from fans. "Even though I can’t really go anywhere or see people I’d like a cool guy hat to cover my giant bald head," he wrote. "Any suggestions of brands to check out?"

Back on June 23, Hoppus shared a long statement on Twitter to announce he started chemotherapy treatment for cancer. He did not share what form of cancer he was diagnosed with. "It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this," Hoppus wrote. "I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all."

A few days after making his announcement, Hoppus shared more updates on his condition in a Blinko stream on Twitch. He told fans he was feeling "much better" compared to the day before now that he has begun his cancer treatments. Hoppus did not hold back as he explained the symptoms of the chemotherapy treatments. On the day of the stream, Hoppus said he had "a decent breakfast, and I haven't felt like I was going to throw up today."

"On good days, I go do stuff. I went on a walk outside today and it was the first time I’d left my house in like… five days pretty much," he said. "But this round of chemo I wasn’t totally stuck on the couch, miserable. I’ve actually watched movies and walked around and cleaned the house and hung out with my dogs. I didn’t just feel like a poisoned electrified zombie leaning up against an electric fence like I did the rest, the past couple of rounds."

Hoppus did say he could not go to a Dodgers game or hang out with his friends. His white blood cell count was "way too low for me to go out so I am stuck trying to get better. [But] that's alright, I'll take it."

Hoppus is one of the founding members of Blink-182, alongside Tom Delonge and Scott Raynor. He is the only member of the founding trio still with the group, which also includes Travis Barker and Matt Skiba. On June 23, Delonge said he had been aware of Hoppus' cancer diagnosis for some time, and offered his support. "To add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart," Delonge tweeted, adding the hashtag, "We have his back."