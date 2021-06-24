Mark Hoppus: Travis Barker Sends 'Love and Support' to Blink-182 Bandmate After Cancer Diagnosis

✖

Travis Barker is behind Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus "every step of the way" as the bassist and singer undergoes chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis. Hoppus, 49, broke the news of his cancer on social media Wednesday, at which point Barker shared a photo of the two on his Instagram Story with the caption, "Love you, @markhoppus" and a heart emoji.

The drummer added in a statement to E! News, "Mark is my brother and I love and support him. I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can't wait for us to play together again soon." Hoppus announced on Twitter earlier that day he had been undergoing chemo treatments for three months. "For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer," the musician wrote.

"It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this," he continued. "I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all."

Hoppus' estranged Blink-182 bandmate Tom DeLonge also shared words of encouragement for the bassist on Twitter. "I too, have been aware of [Mark's] cancer diagnosis for awhile now. And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart," he wrote, adding a fist emoji and the hashtag "#WeHaveHisBack."

DeLonge and Barker were just two of the celebs showing their support for Hoppus in the wake of his revelation. Carson Daly, who got to know Hoppus during his time on TRL, wrote on Instagram he was "thinking & praying" for his friend. "You're one of the best people I've met in the business & know you will kick the s— out of this & be back rocking in no time," he continued. "I'm here, we're all here, right with you on this fight. Stay positive & you'll beat this thing with the same ease that you Tom & Trav had when you ran naked around the MTV studios back in the day. Love you bro. You got this."

"You're on our minds, Mark," tweeted B.J. Novak. "Your attitude is going to be magnified by so many people." Of Mice & Men's Aaron Pauley added, "Sending you love and encouragement," while Chet Porter wrote, "I love you Mark. Get well soon buddy."