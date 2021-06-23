Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Reveals Cancer Diagnosis: 'Trying to Remain Hopeful'

✖

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus reveals he's been diagnosed with cancer. Hoppus made the announcement on his social media on Wednesday. While he's scared for the future, Hoppus says he's giving his best effort to stay "hopeful and positive."

"For the past three months I have been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this," he wrote. "I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all."

The bassist also shared (and deleted) a photo of himself sitting in a doctor's office with an IV hooked into his arm. The caption read: "Hello, yes. One cancer treatment, please." Fans of the band member gathered underneath the post sending him well wishes. "We’re with you Mark," someone wrote under the post, showing their support. "I’ve been battling cancer for 4 years now and my advice is stay positive and focus on what life has to offer once you’ve beat it. Take extra time to appreciate all the small things, you will start to see the world from a different light. You can do this."

"You have entertained and raised the spirits of millions and millions of people for so many years, we are here for you with all the love and support humanly possible. Stay strong, we love you Mark Hoppus," Ted Stryker said. It's clear the bassist's impact has been felt among various groups. He's earned a few encouraging words from some famous friends as well. BJ Novak, who played Ryan on the American version of The Office, also responded to the sad news with some uplifting words. "You’re on our minds, Mark. Your attitude is going to be magnified by so many people," he tweeted.