Ben Aaron Reacts to Death of Kellie Pickler's Husband Kyle Jacobs

As the death of country music staple Kyle Jacobs makes its way around, those who worked with him and knew him personally are shocked and saddened by the loss. The 49-year-old reportedly died by suicide on Feb.17 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Jacobs took his own life at the home he shared with his wife, American Idol alum, Kellie Pickler. PEOPLE reports that Pickler awoke and couldn't find her husband. She and an assistant became worried when they discovered he was in an upstairs office/bedroom and immediately dialed 911. He was found deceased when medics arrived. Now, his close friend Ben Aaron is mourning the loss in a toucing Instagram post.

"I never had a lot of guy friends because I was never a typical guy. It was always difficult for me to meet a pal. Then came Kyle, a package deal with my former work wife Kellie," he began in an Instagram tribute. He then spoke about the two meeting at a sushi spot in Nashville, and bonding over their differences, with Jacobs being a country guy – and him being a city boy. It didn't stop them from forming a true bromance, and he didn't mind being the third wheel when he hung out with Jacobs and Pickler.

He says he'll miss Jacobs' steady presence more than anything, especially in a tough business like show business where true camaraderie is hard to come by. "I loved Kyle because it was impossible not to. He was the ground in a world where most people float aimlessly. I wish someone like Kyle into the lives of everyone, he's that guy you want with you when your world is crazy. This whole situation doesn't make sense but it usually never does," he added. "I will miss your warmth and scratchy cackle of a laugh, I'll miss our random texts when we see some inappropriate sign or inside joke. But most of all, I'll miss you my friend."

Pickler and Jacobs wed in 2011. They do not have any children together.

The couple began dating in 2008, got engaged on June 15, 2010, when Jacobs popped the question on a Florida beach. Their wedding was a surprise ceremony in the Carribean.

Jacobs had writing credits for greats like Tim McGraw and Kelly Clarkson. He won a CMA Award, an ACM Award, and was nominated for a Grammy Award.