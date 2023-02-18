Kellie Pickler's Husband Kyle Jacobs Dead After Reported Suicide

Kellie Pickler's husband, Kyle Jacobs, is confirmed by Nashville Police to be the man who died by suicide at the couple's home. According to TMZ, Pickler was asleep at the time of the incident, waking up a short time before it unfolded when she noticed Jacobs was not around.

As the outlet adds, Pickler and her assistant started to look for him in the home and found they were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom. This prompted their call to 911, with police discovering Jacobs in the upstairs bedroom/office. According to TMZ, police said Jacobs shot himself.

The couple were married in 2011, starring on I Love Kellie Pickler for a trio of seasons in 2015. Apart from his life with Pickler, Jacobs was a noted songwriter in Nashville and worked with names like Tim McGraw, Kelly Clarkson, Darius Rucker, Garth Brooks, and many others. He was 49.

Pickler got her start on American Idol, placing sixth on season 5 of the reality competition. This didn't slow down her career and she went on to be a successful country musician. She is also a radio host, appearing on SiriusXM's The Highway.

The American Idol star spoke a bit to PopCulture about her home life in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The stay-at-home order and social distancing kept the couple from other people, like the rest of it, but they did lean into spending more time together.

"I have really just been able to use this time to get all the things done around the house that I've had to put off because normally I'm pulled in 100 different directions by 100 different people at the same time – which I love, 'cause I do love to work," Pickler said at the time. "But I've just been able to take the time for me and be with my husband and garden and finish all these, like, house projects we've been doing, and paint. I think I've painted about every room in the house now."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.