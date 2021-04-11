Bad Bunny Goes NSFW in Nude Selfie Amid WrestleMania Showcase

✖

Before Bad Bunny jumped into the ring during WWE's WrestleMania on Sunday night, the rapper shared a shocking nude mirror selfie in his Instagram Story. The 27-year-old "Dakiti" rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was in a tag team match with WWE wrestler Damian Priest against The Mi and John Morrison Saturday night. Bad Bunny started making promotional appearances with WWE earlier this year and is a one-time WWE 24/7 Champion.

Bunny's association with the WWE also included his song "Booker T," which featured WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The two also performed the song at the Royal Rumble in January, which is where Bunny's WrestleMania story started, notes Sports Illustrated. Bunny and Priest clashed with Miz and Morrison over the past few months. During one of his backstage segments, Bunny won the 24/7 championship and even brought the belt with him to Saturday Night Live when he performed on the show.

Bunny and Priest have shown great chemistry during WWE events. They are also both from Puerto Rico and speak English and Spanish together in their segments. Their involvement in the WWE has also been praised by Latino wrestling fans. "Representation in this type of spectacle is an acknowledgment of presence and impact," fan Agustin Cervantes told NBC News.

Priest said his connection with Bunny was instant. "We hit it off immediately. We were raised in the same town in Puerto Rico. I have a family member that was his brother's school teacher in middle school," he told NBC News. "Our love for this business and professional wrestling, our love for being successful on our own terms — it’s crazy how Bad Bunny has brought so many new eyes into wrestling."

Rey Mysterio, another Latino WWE star, is hopeful that Bad Bunny's involvement could lead to a "big boom" among fans. "The fans recognize the work you put in and at the end of the day, they appreciate that," he said. "I hope we have a good night at WrestleMania 37, for Latinos to make an impact."

Bunny's most recent album is El Último Tour Del Mundo (The Last Tour of the World), which includes his singles "Dakiti," "Yo Visto Asi," "Booker T," and "La Noche de Anoche." After it was released in November, it became the first all-Spanish-language album to top the Billboard 200 album chart.