All That Remains Guitarist Oli Herbert's Wife Breaks Silence on Suspicions She Murdered Him

It's been four years since the death of Oli Herbert, guitarist for Massachusetts heavy metal band All That Remains, and now the late musician's wife has broken her silence on suspicions that she murdered him. Speaking to The Daily Mail, Beth Herbert firmly stated, "I absolutely did not kill my husband." She added, "Everybody's telling me to shut up, but all shutting up has done is let this stuff solidify as truth, and it's not."

In October 2018, Herbert's body was found in a pond at his home. According to reports, he'd been reported missing, but then later his body was located in the pond on his Stafford Springs, Connecticut property. Shortly after his death, the local coroner's office released a toxicology report that stated Herbert had drowned. However, police were reportedly treating the death as "suspicious," and the case remains open to this day. Herbert was 44 years old at the time of his death.

Suspicions reading Beth's involvement with her husband's death were seemingly sparked by the fact that just one week prior, Herbert had his will notarized, which stated that everything of his was to be left to Beth and that his sister Cynthia would get nothing. "We loved each other, we trusted each other and we were husband and wife, despite everyone else doing whatever they could to break us up," Beth said in response to the situation with Herbert's will. "We were leaving each other everything, including making each other beneficiaries of each other's life insurance policies."

In her interview with The Daily Mail, Beth offers her thoughts on who might have been responsible for Herbert's death, revealing that she told police about a mysterious woman named Penelope who appeared on the couples' property one day. She claims that after a brief interaction with the woman, Penelope playfully pushed Oli into their pond and ran off. Beth says the encounter was reported to police, but that the woman was never found.

"They (police) thought maybe she had something to do with his death, but they can't find her," Beth stated. She later added, "Police accused me of being Penelope and pushing him. But I was like – how can I split myself in two?" Later in the interview, Beth once again brought up Penelope saying, "That did cross my mind when the police found my husband's body – that it was Penelope. Did Penelope come back? Did he stumble down there on his own? We don't know. All I know is I was upstairs in bed and when I came downstairs in the morning he wasn't in the house." The full Daily Mail interview can be read by clicking here.