All That Remains Guitarist Oli Herbert Body Found in Pond at Home

Following the news that All That Remains Guitarist Oli Herbert had passed away, a new report states that his body was found in a pond at his home.

According to Mass Live, Herbert was reported missing and then later his body was located in the pond on his Stafford Springs, Connecticut property.

While no cause of death has been announced, Herbert’s publicist was quoted as saying that he “passed away yesterday unexpectedly as a result of an accident.”

Herbert’s passing was first revealed by his bandmates, who took to social media to share the tragic news.

“We were devastated to learn that Oli Herbert, our friend, guitar player, and founding member of All That Remains, has passed away. Oli was an incredibly talented guitarist and song writer who defined Rock and Metal from the Northeast. His impact on the genres and our lives will continue indefinitely,” the band said in their joint statement. “No further details are available at this time. The band and family request that you please respect their privacy and remember Oli by celebrating the great music he made.”

Herbert co-founded All That Remains with vocalist Phil Labonte in the late ’90s, and was the only other original member of the band to still be involved.

Throughout their two decades together, All That Remains has recorded a total of nine albums, with the newest scheduled to be released in November.

In addition to the band’s announcement, Herbert’s widow — Beth Herbert — has also provided a statement that she shared on his Facebook page.

“Hello everyone this is Beth, Oli’s widow. Thank you all for the kind thoughts and words. I don’t want to go into what happened until we have a complete picture, but as soon as we do there will be a statement from the family on this page,” she wrote on Wednesday. “In the meantime, please respect our privacy as there are still relatives being informed of Oli’s passing. Thank you.”

A number of Herbert’s peers have also commented on his passing, with Arch Enemy founding guitarist Michael Amott saying that he was “really shocked to learn of Oli Herbert passing away.”

“[Arch Enemy] and [All That Remains] toured together years ago and Oli always used to come out and see us play when we came through his area. The nicest guy. The metal community’s lost another great musician way too early,” Amott added.

Really shocked to learn of Oli Herbert passing away. AE and ATR toured together years ago and Oli always used to come out and see us play when we came through his area. The nicest guy. The metal community's lost another great musician way too early. #RIPOliHerbert #AllThatRemains

At this time, no foul play is believed to have been a factor in Herbert’s death, but officials are reportedly still investigating.