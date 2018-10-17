All That Remains Guitarist Oli Herbert Dead at 44

Oli Herbert, founding guitarist for heavy metal band All That Remains, has passed away at the age of 49.

The band revealed the tragic news themselves on their Instagram page.

“We were devastated to learn that Oli Herbert, our friend, guitar player, and founding member of All That Remains, has passed away,” the band’s statement began.

“Oli was an incredibly talented guitarist and song writer who defined Rock and Metal from the Northeast,” the statement continued. “His impact on the genres and our lives will continue indefinitely.”

“No further details are available at this time,” the statement concluded. “The band and family request that you please respect their privacy and remember Oli by celebrating the great music he made.”

Herbert had been with the band since its inception in the late ’90s, and has played on all nine of All That Remains’ full-length albums, the most recent of which is scheduled to be released in November.

Since the band’s announcement of Herbert’s death, fans have been showing an outpouring of support in the comments on their post.

“One of my favorite guitarists. I saw you guys with him here in Birmingham Al last November and all of you put on an amazing show. I’ll miss him and I’ll listen to a ton of all that remains today. I wish you guys the best,” one fan wrote.

“I just can’t grasp and believe this. I saw them just a few weeks ago and he came back out on stage to hand me his pick. He’s been my all time fave guitarist since they debuted. I’m in shock. Prayers and good vibes to all his family – blood and the music world. Much love,” another person commented.

“Damn!! Hate hearing this!! So very Shocked and saddened by this. Really a great guy, really liked Oli. Was an amazing Talent, amazing in every respect. Sending all our condolences to Family, Friends and everyone in the Band. He will be profoundly missed by all who knew him. Rest in Peace Brother,” someone else said.

Many of Herbert’s peers have also commented on his passing, with Nonpoint guitarist Dave Lizzo posting a lengthy tribute to the fallen heavy metal musician.

“Oli Herbert became a hero of mine before I’d ever meet him. I heard The Fall of Ideals in 2006 and pretty much instantly got inspired to pick my guitar up and start playing again for the first time in years,” he wrote. “(Being newly single kinda gave me the time to do that again, haha)… but this album made me a better guitar player and set the pace for my writing style moving forward.”

“I will miss seeing you around, Oli, and everything that comes with it,” Lizzo added. “Thanks for everything – the impact you left on my life was larger than most, to make an enormous understatement.”

At this time, Herbert’s cause of death has not been revealed.