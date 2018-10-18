Widow of Late All That Remains Guitarist Oli Herbert Speaks Out

The widow of late All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert, Beth Herbert, took to social media to thank fans for their support and to offer an update on his death.

“Hello everyone this is Beth, Oli’s widow. Thank you all for the kind thoughts and words. I don’t want to go into what happened until we have a complete picture, but as soon as we do there will be a statement from the family on this page,” she wrote on Oli Herbert’s official Facebook page on Wednesday. “In the meantime, please respect our privacy as there are still relatives being informed of Oli’s passing. Thank you.”

The band has not released details about the 49-year-old’s death, including when or how he died, but MassLive reports that Herbert was found dead in a pond at his Stafford Springs, Connecticut home on Tuesday after he was reported missing. TMZ reports that foul play was not suspected.

According to Metal Injection, Herbert’s publicist said that “Oli Herbert passed away yesterday unexpectedly as a result of an accident which occurred on the property of his home.”

All That Remains revealed the news on the band’s official Instagram page.

“We were devastated to learn that Oli Herbert, our friend, guitar player, and founding member of All That Remains, has passed away,” the band’s statement began.

“Oli was an incredibly talented guitarist and song writer who defined Rock and Metal from the Northeast,” the statement continued. “His impact on the genres and our lives will continue indefinitely.”

The statement concluded, “No further details are available at this time. The band and family request that you please respect their privacy and remember Oli by celebrating the great music he made.”

Old Herbert was a founding member of the band, having been with it since its inception in Massachusetts in the late 1990s. He played on all nine of All That Remains’ full-length albums, the most recent of which is scheduled to be released in November.

Fans showed support to Beth on her statement Wednesday.

“My heart is broken. Oli was one of the most talented guitarists in heavy metal,” one fan wrote.

“So sorry for your loss, Beth. Please know that every All That Remains fan is sending their love and support to you and the band,” another commented.

“I’m so incredibly sorry for your loss, Beth. I had the pleasure of meeting Oli and he was such a kind soul. The world needs more people like Oli, and his many many fans are mourning with you,” someone else wrote.

Fans have also been grieving the guitarist in the band’s announcement of his death.

“I just can’t grasp and believe this,” one fan wrote. “I saw them just a few weeks ago and he came back out on stage to hand me his pick. He’s been my all time fave guitarist since they debuted. I’m in shock. Prayers and good vibes to all his family – blood and the music world. Much love.”

Herbert and Beth married in 2004.