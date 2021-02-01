Adele Reportedly Agrees to Not Sing About Breakup From Ex Simon Konecki in Divorce Deal

✖

Adele's past relationships might have inspired some of her most moving songs, but the "Someone Like You" singer reportedly won't be writing any hits about her divorce from Simon Konecki as a sign of "respect," a source told The Sun Saturday, just days after the two settled the terms of their divorce. "Heartbreak has helped Adele shift records over the years but this split is quite different," the insider said.

Part of the difference this time around is the former couple's 8-year-old son, Angelo. "They're both aware their son Angelo should be protected and that's why Adele has agreed not to sing about their relationship," the source continued. "Her new album will have a different sound anyway, so it hasn't bothered her too much that Simon quietly expected her to keep their relationship out of her music. ...It's a show of respect."

Last month, Us Weekly reported Adele and her ex agreed on a divorce settlement almost two years after they announced they were separating in April 2019. On Jan. 15, Adele filed a judgment packet with the court after each party negotiated their own terms during the split, according to court records obtained by the outlet.

New music from Adele is incoming, with the singer's friend and U.K. talk show host Alan Carr revealing last month in a video for Grazia UK that he had heard "some tracks" off of the new album, which he said would be released this month. "Oh my gosh, it’s so amazing. It’s so amazing," he gushed. "I said to her, I said, 'That voice is like an old friend.' It’s like an old friend. Because there are some people [on] the charts who sound a bit like Adele and you go, 'Oh they sound [like] Adele,' and then when you hear Adele’s voice again you go, 'Oh no, there's only one. There’s only one Adele.'"

The "Rumor Has It" singer also hinted at new music while hosting Saturday Night Live in October. "Now I know there’s been a lot of chatter about me being the host. I've seen all of it. Like, 'Why isn’t she the musical guest?' and stuff like that, and there’s a few reasons," she told the audience. "My album’s not finished and I’m also too scared to do both. I'd rather just put on some wigs … have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens. Who knows?"