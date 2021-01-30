Adele Divorcing Simon Konecki: What to Know

Almost two years after news of a split between Adele and Simon Konecki broke, the couple almost legally single. In April 2019, reports of the breakup surfaced, with the couple parting ways but remaining dedicated to raising their son, Angelo, together. Of course, since then, there have been even more details revealed about the pair's separation, including recently released information regarding their divorce proceedings. "Adele and her partner have separated," Adele's representatives, Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh, said in a statement to the Associated Press at the time of the breakup. The statement continued to address the fact that their son, Angelo, who is now 7 years old, would be raised together by the separated pair. "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment." Almost exactly a year after they released this statement, a recent report has echoed the couple's desire for privacy amidst their divorce. According to the Daily Mail, Adele wants to keep the details of the divorce proceedings private for the sake of their son. Considering that new details have been revealed about their divorce, fans will likely be curious to see how the separated pair's journey has unfolded thus far. So, here's everything you need to know about Adele's divorce from Konecki.

Relationship Background (Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage, Getty) The couple has reportedly been an item since 2011. According to PEOPLE, Adele first addressed her relationship in January 2012 in a blog post. That very same month, she and Konecki were spotted on an airboat ride in the Everglades together.

Welcoming Their Son A few months after they went public with their relationship, Adele revealed that they were set to take another major step — the pair were expecting a child together. In October 2012, PEOPLE reported that Adele and Konecki had become parents to a baby boy. "We are all over the moon," a source said about the new addition at the time. The couple's son was reportedly born on Oct. 19, 2012.

Exchanging Vows After nearly five years of dating, Adele and Konecki reportedly wed in 2016. Vanity Fair reported that the "Hello" singer confirmed the news during a concert in Brisbane, Australia in March of 2017. "It's the most serious relationship I've ever been in; we've got a child together and we live together," Adele told Vanity Fair about her relationship in her December 2016 cover story. "When I try to describe this to my friends they don't always get it, because they go out with people that are our age, but Simon is already who he is, and I'm still becoming who I'm going to be. He's confident. He's perfect."

Divorce Announcement (Photo: Getty / Mike Marsland) Three years after they got married, it was reported that the couple called it quits. As previously mentioned, the couple announced their separation in April of 2019, with their statement emphasizing that they would be co-parenting their son, Angelo.

Filing For Divorce (Photo: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin) In September 2019, months after they announced the news of their split, Adele reportedly filed for divorce. According to the BBC, the singer filed those documents in the United States. The outlet noted that the papers were lodged at a Los Angeles-based court.

Adele Seemingly Breaks Her Silence While the singer did not directly comment on reports that she was separating from Konecki, in May 2019, she did seemingly address the news by posting a meme of herself being "in her feelings." The singer's Instagram post featured two photos of herself — one showing an emotional Adele on stage and the other a fun still from when she appeared on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke. "When you catch yourself in your feelings and then remember who you are," the meme read. Her post came mere days after the couple's split was announced.

A Focus On Privacy (Photo: Getty) In April 2019, the Daily Mail reported that the singer had previously requested to keep the details of her $171 million divorce private, a request that was subsequently granted. The publication noted that the couple will share custody of their son, but other details about "financial, sales or other confidential business information" in the proceedings will be kept private. So, when it comes to any further specific details about Adele and Konecki's divorce proceedings, fans will likely be kept in the dark as the pair are focused on maintaining their privacy.