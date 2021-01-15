Adele's Close Friend Alan Carr Teases 'Amazing' New Music From Her Album Coming Next Month

✖

Adele fans rejoice! As the world waits on a follow-up album from the "Someone Like You" artist following her 2015 album, 25, friend and U.K. talk show host, Alan Carr is reassuring people that the new music they will be getting is "so amazing." Speaking with RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage for Grazia UK Wednesday, the British talk show host shared he had heard "some tracks" off the upcoming album, which he said would be released next month.

"Oh my gosh, it’s so amazing. It’s so amazing," he gushed. "I said to her, I said, 'That voice is like an old friend.' It’s like an old friend. Because there are some people [on] the charts who sound a bit like Adele and you go, 'Oh they sound [like] Adele,' and then when you hear Adele’s voice again you go, 'Oh no, there's only one. There’s only one Adele.'"

Adele's talent isn't in question, having netted her 15 Grammy Awards, 18 Billboard Music Awards, and five American Music Awards, among others throughout her career for her albums 19, 21, and 25. The "Rolling in the Deep" singer shared with excited fans in June 2020 that her new album was a while off due to the coronavirus pandemic, responding to an Instagram follower who asked if the record would be coming out that day. She responded plainly, "Of course it’s not. Corona ain’t over. I’m quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient."

She did hint at new music while hosting Saturday Night Live in October, however. "Now I know there’s been a lot of chatter about me being the host. I've seen all of it. Like, 'Why isn’t she the musical guest?' and stuff like that, and there’s a few reasons," she told the audience. "My album’s not finished and I’m also too scared to do both. I'd rather just put on some wigs … have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens. Who knows?"

Adele also addressed rumors she was dating British rapper Skepta following her 2019 divorce from Simon Konecki after her time on SNL. Thanking the cast and crew of the show for the "best time" in a heartfelt Instagram post, she begged her followers to "Look after each other and go easy on yourselves," before not-so-subtly shooting down speculation about her romantic life. "I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am!" she added. "Peace out til next year."