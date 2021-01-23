Adele and Husband Simon Konecki Just Settled Their Divorce

✖

Adele has officially reached a divorce settlement with her estranged husband, Simon Konecki. According to Entertainment Tonight, Adele and Konecki, who share son Angelo, reached an agreement in their divorce nearly two years after they announced that they had split. The couple originally shared that they were going their separate ways in April 2019.

ET reported that Adele and Konecki represented themselves in their divorce case. They filed a judgement packet with the court on Friday. Although, a judge still needs to sign off on their agreement before they can be officially divorced. As previously mentioned, this news comes almost two years after the musician and her ex first announced that they broke up. They welcomed their son, Angelo, in 2012. In March 2017, Adele confirmed during a concert in Australia that she and Konecki were married. ET noted that there were reports that the couple wed earlier that year in January.

Alas, the pair decided to go their separate ways in April 2019. Her reps released a statement to the Associated Press to confirm the news. The statement read, "Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment." While Adele and Konecki have since split and reached an agreement in their divorce, during their marriage, the "Rolling in the Deep" singer had nothing but kind things to say about her partner. During an interview with Vanity Fair in 2016, Adele even referred to Konecki as "perfect." She noted that her relationship with her then-partner worked because he isn't in the entertainment industry.

"I have no desire to be with anyone in show business, because we all have egos. He's not threatened by any stage of my life that I'm going for, and that's an amazing thing. It’s the most serious relationship I’ve ever been in; we’ve got a child together and we live together," Adele said about Konecki at the time. "After releasing my first album, all the other people I ever was with were so insecure about themselves -- they couldn't handle it at all. When I try to describe this to my friends, they don’t always get it, because they go out with people that are our age, but Simon is already who he is, and I'm still becoming who I’m going to be." She added, "He's confident. He's perfect."