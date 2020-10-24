'SNL': Adele Shows off Her New Figure Along With H.E.R. in New Promo

✖

This weekend's Saturday Night Live is a big episode, as it features Adele's return to the public spotlight, five years after she released her last album. The "Set Fire to the Rain" singer is only hosting the show though, with guitarist H.E.R. set as the musical guest. Adele showed off her slimmer figure in the teaser spot for SNL, which kicks off at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

In the first bit, Adele introduced herself as the host with H.E.R. as the musical performer and cast member Kate McKinnon joining them. "Wait, her or H.E.R.?" McKinnon asked, pointing to Adele first and then H.E.R. "No, H.E.R.," Adele said. "Or her?" H.E.R. said as she pointed to McKinnon, who then introduced herself as the musical guest. The three women then jockeyed for a close-up, each suggesting they would be the musical performer.

In the second bit, McKinnon pretended to do a British accent before realizing this was a bad idea. "No worries, girlfriend," Adele then added in an American accent. "Now, that is good," McKinnon joked.

NBC announced Adele and H.E.R. would star on the Oct. 24 SNL episode earlier this month. It marks Adele's third time on the show, as she previously performed on Oct. 18, 2008, and Nov. 21, 2015. This will be her first time as host. This is H.E.R.'s first time on SNL and follows the release of her recent singles, "Do to Me" and "Damage." Her album I Used to Know Her, a collection of her two 2018 EPs, was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys earlier this year.

Although Adele has not released a new album since 2015's 25, she has kept fans up to date on her life with a busy Instagram account. Her photos over the summer showed her slimmer figure and have earned millions of likes from her 39.1 million followers. Some of her posts have attracted some negative attention though, as she faced some cultural appropriation criticism for a photo of herself wearing Bantu knots to mark what would have been Notting Hill Carnival in August. Adele did not take the accusations too seriously though, joking about it in an Instagram Live comment last month.

Since Adele is coming back into the spotlight, there have been rumors about a new album circulating for months. However, she told fans in August she has "no idea" when a new record could come out. This was a major disappointment, especially as Adele was filmed telling a crowd at a friend's wedding there would be an album out in September.