Adele Knocks off BTS to Set Spotify Record Amid Release of New Single ‘Easy on Me’

Adele thundered back to the top of the charts on Friday with her new single “Easy On Me” after a six-year musical absence. Fans were clearly clamoring for her return, and in the 24-hours since the single dropped at midnight U.K. time, Adele is already breaking records. Spotify announced on Friday that “Easy On Me” has overtaken BTS‘s “Butter” and become the record holder for most streams in a single day.

“And just like that, Adele set a new record,” the streaming service tweeted on Friday. Although the total number of streams hasn’t been revealed, BTS previously set that record back in May with 11 million streams. However, not even K-pop stans could defeat Adele.

“Easy On Me” is the first single from Adele’s fourth studio album 30, which will arrive on Nov. 19. The long-delayed album will delve Into her divorce from Simon Konecki and will surely bring the singer signature brand of heartache into a new era. Adele made the album announcement on social media this week, explaining that despite the turmoil of the last few years, she finally has found some peace.

“I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago,” the Grammy winner wrote. “Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe. I always have. And yet there I was knowingly — willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil.”

“I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way,” Adele admitted. “I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life. And so, I’m ready to finally put this album out.”

Adele is known for her songs about heartbreak, and her upcoming album is no different. She told British Vogue that one song on the album is “obviously about stuff that happened” in her marriage, “but I wanted to put it on the album to show [her son] Angelo what I expect him to treat his partner like, whether it be a woman or a man or whatever.”