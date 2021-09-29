Adele Reportedly Planning Christmas Comeback With New Album

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. With major networks revealing their Christmas programming lineup, holiday lovers are ready to deck the halls. Lifetime’s annual “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” begins on Nov. 12, with new holiday films premiering every day beginning two weeks later. Kelly Clarkson just released a holiday breakup anthem. And now, there are rumors that Adele is releasing an album just in time for Christmas. It’s not necessarily Christmas-themed. But, it’ll make a great stocking stuffer.

The Sunday Mirror exclusively reports that ‘Someone Like You’ singer is set to perform in Las Vegas immediately after her long-awaited fourth studio album is released. The Vegas show will be her first live event in more than four years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The gig is reportedly set for Dec. 10. A source said tells the media outlet: “Adele’s new album is the most highly-anticipated record of the year. It’s been a long time coming but her label wants it released before Christmas and have their sights set on a performance in Vegas. Adele and her management have been in talks with BBC America about broadcasting it around the world. This will be one of few performances as part of her promotional tour. Obviously with ongoing Covid dramas and concern for safety it could affect recording, but this is the date scheduled right now.”

Adele’s last album, 25, was released in 2015. To date, its sold 23 million copies worldwide. Her label SONY are said to be scheduling dates for November for the release of Adele 4. Sales are anticipated to go through the roof. Sources say the label is planning a huge marketing campaign and several TV specials.

‘Shape of You’ singer Ed Sheeran accidentally revealed Adele’s comeback. During a recent interview, he said of Adele: “I don’t know, I think Adele’s coming back before Christmas. I’ve heard rumors.”