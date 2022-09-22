24-Year-Old Rapper LonnieDaGoat Dies in Baltimore Shooting

Baltimore rapper LonnieDaGoat has died. The "Hero, No Cape" rapper was discovered dead of a gunshot wound in Cherry Hill Township, New Jersey on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 20. He was 24. A suspect remains at large and a motive for the shooting is not yet known.

At this time, details of the shooting remain unclear. Police said they responded to a call of an unresponsive man at approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday, per CBS News. When officers arrived at the scene, Baltimore City medics were already on the scene and had found a man's body between row homes at a spot that's a popular shortcut in the 2800 block of Bookert Drive. First responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Although police have yet to formally identify the victim, the victim's mother, Kia Bushrod, later confirmed her son as the victim.

Popular Baltimore rapper LonnieDaGoat was killed in the city this week.



His devastated mother called the city “wicked”.



Here’s our story with his mom. @wjz https://t.co/nxnQ02b2IX pic.twitter.com/1FlontzWIv — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) September 22, 2022

"My family is not good at the moment. We are not good. It's my only son. They just don't know what they did to us. Baltimore is so wicked," Kia Bushrod said. "Just angry that his life has been taken from us. We will truly miss him. Every single day is just going to feel crazy, not speaking to him at all."

LonnieDaGoat was a popular rapper in the Baltimore area, with his YouTube channel boasting millions of views. His songs include "Locked In," "Lifestyle," and "Southside," among many others. Aside from his rapping career, the musician was also known and beloved in his community for giving back to his community. He often visited and performed at Baltimore schools, with his social media accounts boasting numerous videos of those visits, including one post in which he said it's "...only right to be a positive image to the youth..."

Following his passing, many fans have paid tribute to LonnieDaGoat on social media. Baltimore-based organization Youth Resiliency called the musician "an exceptional talent and we will never forget him," sending their "prayers to the family of Cherry Hill's own Lonnie and all of those who knew and loved him."

It is unclear when the shooting occurred. A suspect or suspects have not been identified, and a motive for the shooting is not yet known. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Per social media posts, a candlelight vigil will be held for the rapper on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the site of the shooting.