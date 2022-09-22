Rapper Young A Stunnin Dies in Shooting

Montreal-based rapper Young A Stunnin was shot and killed Tuesday night in a shooting in Montreal that left two others injured. The "New Day" rapper, whose real name is Jean-Philippe Adam, was 21. At this time, a suspect has not been identified in the musician's murder and a motive remains unclear.

TVA reported that the shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. local time on the night of Tuesday, Sept. 21 at the intersection of Saint-Antoine St. and De La Montagne St. near the Bell Centre. Young A Stunnin and the two other victims were reportedly traveling by car when several shots were fired from another vehicle. Per police, approximately 10 shots were fired, striking numerous passengers in the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that was fired upon managed to flee before coming to a stop several blocks away in front of the Georges-Vanier metro station.

One of the passengers in the vehicle died at the scene. Police later identified that victim as the rapper. The two other men injured in the shooting were both in their 20s and rushed to a nearby hospital. According to the TVA report, one of the men was hospitalized in critical condition and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Further details of the shooting remain unclear, and a suspect or suspects have not yet been identified. An investigation is ongoing.

Amid news of his passing, friends and fans of Young A Stunnin have taken to his Instagram account to pay their respects, with the musician's most recent posts becoming places for tributes. Writing on the rapper's most recent post, a slideshow shared back on July 24, one person wrote, "Rest In Peace... condoléances à ses proches." Another person commented, "Rip my angel," with somebody else adding, "R.i.p little one... will definitely miss you!" Several others commented on the post with white dove emojis and broken heart emojis.

Young A Stunnin was a rapper based out of Montreal. In 2020, he released the single "Murk" with Busy Bro$. That was followed by "Old Head" later that year. In 2021, he released his hit single "New Day." He is just the latest rapper to tragically pass away, with his death following Philadelphia rapper PNB Rock's passing earlier this month. The musician, 30, was shot and killed during a robbery at the Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles.