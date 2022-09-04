Pat Stay, Rapper, Murdered in Knife Attack

Canadian rapper Pat Stay died after a knife attack in Halifax, Nova Scotia early Sunday. Stay was 36. Halifax Regional Police did not identify the popular battle rapper as the victim of a stabbing, but his brother, Peter Stay, confirmed his death to CBC News.

Police were called to the scene on Lower Water Street just after 12:30 a.m. local time. Once responding officers arrived, they found a man with what appeared to be stab wounds, reports CTV News. Stay was taken to a nearby hospital, where died from his injuries. Police have not released further information on Stay's death and no suspect has been arrested yet. Anyone with information can call the police at 902-490-5020.

The incident happened at a Halifax nightclub called Yacht Club Social. "I saw some guy on the dance floor get stabbed and there was just blood everywhere," witness Malcolm Perkins told CTV News. "It was just chaos and the cops came immediately after." Another person in the area, Sam Tingley, said he and his group saw "the guy laying on the ground" and he "didn't seem to be moving very much."

Stay's friends have already launched a GoFundMe to help his family, raising over $34,000 CAD. "Pat Stay was a very honorable man who was on his way to a bright future," Stay's friends wrote. "Our heart hurts for his family and friends at this time so we hope to help ease some of the pain by ensuring his family has help through this process."

The Dartmouth, Nova Scotia native was a beloved battle rapper, with over 69,000 followers on Instagram. He performed with Ultimate Rap League, King of The Dot, Rare Breed Entertainment, U Dubb, Don't Flop, and many others. Just two days before his death, he released a diss track about The Game, and it already has over 80,000 views. His colleagues mourned his death on social media over the weekend.

"He was one of the best and kind-hearted people in battle rap – EVER," his friend Bonnie Godiva told Complex. "Pat was always trying to mediate drama and bring laughs to the community – even during our last conversation yesterday. We will all honestly miss him and the individual inspiration he's given to millions of us."

"'I can moonwalk with steel toe boots on' Rest in peace Pat Stay. Battle Rap icon and king. If u know me u know I always thought he was the best. I'm hurt," The Alchemist tweeted. "I just heard the shocking news about Pat Stay, Rest In Peace to a hilarious smart confident really great battle MC/monster also a very cool person and a family man. My condolences to his loved ones," R.A. the Rugged Man tweeted.