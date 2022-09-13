Rapper PNB Rock Dead at 30 After Los Angeles Shooting

Philadelphia rapper PNB Rock was shot and killed Monday afternoon during a robbery at the Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles, police said. Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was 30. Los Angeles police Capt. Kelly Muniz told the Los Angeles Times that the suspect took out a firearm inside the restaurant and demanded items from Muniz. Sources told the Times the suspect wanted Rock's jewelry.

The shooting happened at 1:15 p.m. at the restaurant on Main Street and Manchester Avenue. Rock was reportedly there with his girlfriend, who posted a photo on Instagram from the location, but the post is now deleted. After the suspect shot the victim, he fled the scene out a side door and got into a getaway car. Allen was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 2 p.m.

(Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo)

Law enforcement sources told the Times that investigators are now looking at security video from inside the restaurant, hoping they can identify the suspect. They are also hoping to find footage from surrounding businesses' security systems to get a better image of the suspect fleeing the scene. TMZ published graphic footage from inside the restaurant, taken after the robbery attempt. Sources told TMZ it appeared Allen was targeted because no one else was injured.

Allen was best known for his 2016 hit "Selfish." He was born in Philadelphia on Dec. 9, 1991, and told Paper Magazine he was inspired to pursue a music career after he heard Drake's Take Care album. He gained national attention with his 2015 song "Fleek," which became part of a viral trend on Vine. He collaborated with dozens of artists, including Quavo, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Kodak Black, Nicki Minaj, King Von, Pop Smoke, Ed Sheeran, Lil Baby, and the late XXXTentacion.

Allen released five mixtapes before his debut album, Catch These Vibes, was released in late 2017. He released his second album, Trap Star Turnt PopStar, in 2019. He released a new song, "Luv Me Again," on Sept. 2. He also had a big hit with "Everyday We Lit," his 2016 collaboration with YFN Lucci that peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

"It's like what do you label yourself when you still infuse rap into your s—," Allen told Paper Magazine when asked to describe his style. "People can't say I'm a rapper, but I don't feel like I'm a singer either. I'm not hitting super high notes and going crazy. I can't give you Chris Brown singing. I just got good melodies." Allen is survived by his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, and their 2-year-old daughter, Xuri, reports Complex.