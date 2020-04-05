Pink Details Her and Son Jameson's 'Really, Really Scary' Coronavirus Symptoms After Revealing She Tested Positive

✖

Singer Pink opened up about the "really, really scary" coronavirus symptoms she and son Jameson faced. Pink later tested positive for the coronavirus, although a second test had a negative result. Pink and Jameson, 3, had the "worst of it," but husband Carey Hart and their daughter Willow, 8, have been healthy.

Pink, 40, told her friend, author Jen Pastiloff, in an Instagram Live chat Sunday morning that Jameson is now "feeling better" after they were "really, really sick" before. "There were many nights when I've cried and I've never prayed more in my life," the "Beautiful Trauma" singer told Pastiloff, reports PEOPLE. "It's funny, but at one point, I thought they promised us our kids would be okay. It’s not guaranteed. There is no one that is safe from this."

"Jameson has been really, really sick," Pink continued. "I've kept a journal of his symptoms for the past three weeks and mine as well. He still, three weeks later, has a 100 temperature. It's been a rollercoaster for both of us, but Carey and Willow have been perfectly fine."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Pastiloff (@jenpastiloff) on Apr 4, 2020 at 6:10pm PDT

While their conditions have improved, Pink said she and hers on are still facing symptoms. Pink, an asthmatic, was using a Nebulizer last week and said her situation has helped her realize that anyone can get the coronavirus.

"Yes I have asthma, but Jameson, he's three, he's perfectly fine," the "Sober" singer said. "We live in the country, right. The worst thing that attacks us here is pollen or mountain lion. But he's been really, really sick and it’s scary. He's been up and down and I've been on nebulizers for the first time in 30 years and that’s been really scary for me."

"I'm hoping we are out of the woods but this thing is a rollercoaster," she added. "Just when you think you are better, something else happens."

On Friday night, Pink revealed she tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, and both she and Jameson were showing symptoms. She did not say if Jameson tested positive as well, but she did say her family was tested again and the results were negative. Her family has been saying at home under self-quarantine for the last two weeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Apr 3, 2020 at 6:27pm PDT

Pink went on to criticize the U.S. government for not making tests more widely available. She is donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund and $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund to help relief efforts.

"It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible," Pink wrote. "This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities."

At the end of her post, Pink thanked health care workers for their work during this crisis.

"THANK YOU to all of our health care professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones," she wrote. "You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home."

Photo credit: Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images