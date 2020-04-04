Pink's Coronavirus Reveal Applauded by Selma Blair, JWoww and Other Celebrities

On Friday, singer Pink took to Instagram to announce that she had tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. In her message, which came alongside a photo of herself and her young son, Jameson, she detailed that she was able to get tested after she and her son started to experience symptoms relating to the illness. Shortly after she posted on Instagram, fans and celebrities alike commented on the post to send some kind thoughts the singer's way.

"Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive," Pink's caption began. "My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real."

"People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities," she continued, adding that she would be donating $1 million to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia, in honor of her mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years, and to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. As previously mentioned, many responded to Pink's post by sending her their well wishes, including more than a few celebrities.