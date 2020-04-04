Pink Doubles Down on Scrutiny of US Government’s Coronavirus Response After Revealing She Tested Positive

✖

Pink is fuming over the U.S. government's lack of preparedness for the coronavirus pandemic. After the "Who Knew" singer revealed she recently tested positive for the virus, she noted that it is an "absolute travesty and failure" on the government's part for not having COVID-19 testing kits widely accessible. She soon doubled down on this discontent when quoting Iowa-based reporter Nick Weig, who noted that she "lashed out at the nation's response to the pandemic."

While that was a strong way of wording her distaste for the response, she agreed wholeheartedly with the characterization. She also encouraged other to share her vocal discontent, asking "shouldn't we all" be lashing out about it. Aside from all the anger, Pink also put some goodwill towards the issue, vowing to donate $1 million to health facilities. She revealed her massive donation alongside her initial note about testing positive of the virus.

"Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive," she wrote on Friday night. "My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.

"In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes!

The mother-of-two, who is married to motocross rider Carey Hart, ended her message with a plea to her fans, asking them to "please stay home."

"These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home," she wrote.

Photo Credit: RCA Records