Billie Eilish's James Bond Theme for 'No Time to Die' Has Arrived, and Fans Weigh In

The new James Bond theme song, courtesy of Billie Eilish, has arrived. The pop sensation just released "No Time To Die," which will accompany the 25th Bond film of the same name. You can listen to the full song on your choice of platform here, while the singer's YouTube account also uploaded it, which you can see below.

"It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor," Eilish said about the opportunity. "James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock."

Eilish's brother and collaborator, Finneas, added that "writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007."

Needless to say, fans were more than happy with the new track, and even used it as an example to refute some of the singer's musical critics.

"Take your 'all Billie Eilish does is whispers' and shove it up your A-," wrote one fan, while another joked that they "just died listening to Billie Eilish's new song even [though] the title is 'No Time to Die.'" A third called the song "a masterpiece."

"It will be an all-timer," they continued. "I admit I was nervous, but it is such a beautiful encapsulation of the [Daniel] Craig Bond era. There are specific notes and nods to the past while pushing the series into a new generation. It is just beautiful."

The director of No Time to Die, Cary Joji Fukunaga, joined in the praise, calling the tune "a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come."

Just last month, Eilish made history at The Grammys with wins for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album, making her the youngest artist in history to sweep the big four awards, and even winning a fifth trophy on top of that.

She also dabbled in showbiz a bit, when she appeared at The Oscars this past Sunday to sing a solemn rendition of The Beatles' "Yesterday" for the show's "In Memorium" segment.