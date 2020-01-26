Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish Wows Audiences With History-Making Performance

Billie Eilish blew audiences away with her performance of "When the Party's Over" alongside her brother, Finneas O'Connell during Sunday's 63rd annual Grammy Awards as the 17-year-old artist celebrated her history-making night as the youngest artist to earn nominations in all four of the academy's top four categories on the big stage.

Billie Eilish is accompanied by her brother and an entire choir for a haunting #GRAMMYs performance of "When the Party's Over" pic.twitter.com/PVBm6gPVFP — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 27, 2020

Nominated for six Grammys, notably in the best new artist, record, album and song of the year categories, Eilish showed off her chops as a performer during Sunday's ceremony alongside brother, Finneas playing the piano as she sang, "When the Party's Over" while wearing a dazzling Gucci ensemble.

It certainly made an impact on her fans, who took to Twitter with their review of the performance:

"I’m so so so proud of [Billie]," one fan wrote. "Breathtaking performance."

"Everything i wanted was billie singing everything i wanted at Grammys," wrote another.

"Beautiful literally gives you chills," added another.

Billie just proved why she deserves to be there #GRAMMYs — 🦋Toni🦋 (@_Tonitone_) January 27, 2020

.@billieeilish voice was so angelic and absolutely stunning! What a beautiful and captivating performance. #GRAMMYs — Benjamin Sellards (@BenSellards) January 27, 2020

Billie was nervous.. you still did good girl. The #GRAMMYs gives every new artists chills. I still 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 you. The ending was beautiful and soft — LoveEmBoth (@LadyLove717) January 27, 2020

Eilish has a special relationship with her fans, opening up to CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King for The Gayle King Grammy Special Thursday about how her own journey as a former self-harmer compels her to reach out to her fans who are also struggling.

"I just grab them by the shoulders and I'm like, 'Please, take care of yourself and be good to yourself and be nice to yourself,'" she said. "Don't take that extra step and hurt yourself further ... when you can't take it back."



Photo credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Image