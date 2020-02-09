Oscars 2020: Watch Billie Eilish's Somber Performance During in Memoriam Segment

Billie Eilish continued her streak of high-profile performances on Sunday night when she took the stage at the Oscars to perform during the annual In Memoriam segment. This year's segment was packed with famous names lost in the past year, including the recent loss of Kirk Douglas and the Earthshaking loss of NBA icon and Oscar winner Kobe Bryant.

Billie Eillish’s full chilling performance of ‘Yesterday’ for the #Oscars In Memoriam pic.twitter.com/iuA1BXcVp7 — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) February 10, 2020

Eilish teased her performance ahead of the show as part of her Instagram Story.

"[Honored] to be performing during the in memoriam segment for the oscars tonight covering a song i've always loved. watch with us," The young singer wrote on Instagram.

The song choice turned out to be "Yesterday" by The Beatles, a fitting choice for the segment. It kicked off with Kobe Bryant, giving him the top position ahead of the other famous names including Rutger Hauer, Buck Henry, Rip Torn, John Witherspoon, Seymour Cassel, Peter Fonda, John Singleton and Kirk Douglas.

It is a special moment for Eilish and only the latest in a string of major moments that includes her history-making Grammys wins. And she's far from done.

Soon, Eilish will debut the newest James Bond theme for No Time to Die, Daniel Craig's final film in the role. The 18-year-old is the youngest artist in history to write and record a Bond theme song, joining major names including Madonna, Paul McCartney & Wings, Tina Turner and Adele. Eilish wrote the song with her brother, Finneas, who told Billboard that the sibling duo wrote and recorded the whole thing on the road.

"It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way," Eilish said in a statement when the song was announced, via Rolling Stone. "To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock."

"Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we've been dreaming about doing our entire lives," Finneas added. "There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so, so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007."

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Finneas couldn't divulge any details about the song, but did reveal that he had seen the film, simply saying: "It's great."

At the Grammy Awards last month, both Eilish and Finneas picked up five awards apiece, Eilish becoming the first woman and youngest artist to sweep the Big Four categories — Best New Artist, Best Song and Best Record for "bad guy" and Best Album for her debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Finneas was also awarded Record, Song and Album for his work with his sister as well as Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical and Producer of the Year, Non-Classical.

No Time to Die will be released on April 10, 2020.

Photo Credit: Getty / Emma McIntyre