Viral TikTok Reveals Upsetting 'Shrek' Plot Point You Probably Never Noticed

When it's not actors recreating their iconic scenes or divas celebrating Pride Month, TikTok Is largely a place where people point out hidden details in movies that you've definitely seen before. The latest viral video -- 1.6 million likes and counting -- comes from user Queon'te Wright illuminated a dark detail from the beloved animated movie Shrek.

Wright points out that early on in the film, the Three Bears from the story of Goldilocks are seen getting carted off to the swamp when all of the fairy tale creatures are getting rounding up by Lord Farquaad's men. However, when the bears are next seen, only the Daddy Bear and Baby Bear are around the campfire and are extremely upset. Wright highlighted the reason in the next frame: the bow-wearing Mama Bear was a pelt on Lord Farquaad's castle floor.

People filled the comments with shock at the extremely dark joke. "I could’ve gone the rest of my life without knowing this," wrote one person. "I thought Shrek was a happy tale but nah it’s happy dark tale," quipped another. "I will never be able to watch it and not cry now," wrote one upset follower. "My childhood is officially over!" wrote another. "Animators do nothing by accident," pointed out another observant TikTok user.

However, some people were shocked that this moment had gone unnoticed by so many viewers. "How did no one notice this?! Like y’all just ain’t paying attention when y’all watching movies," wrote one Shrek fan. "Y’all watch movies with your eyes closed or what?" asked another. The animated film recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, so many longtime fans are revisiting the modern classic. As people watch it for the first time or at least the first time in a long time, expect to see even more little details crop up on TikTok for the next generation.